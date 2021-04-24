IPL 2021: Coach and I had a long chat about batting second, says Rahul

Chennai :

A spirited bowling performance restricted Mumbai Indians to 131/6 in their allotted 20 overs despite Rohit's 63-run knock. In reply, a half-century from Rahul and Gayle's 43-run knock helped Punjab Kings to win the game with 14 balls to spare.





"The coach and I did have a long chat about batting second. I felt that the wicket was sticky and the first few games we've batted and felt that the bowlers were always under pressure. I felt it was important that bowlers get to bowl in those conditions and we heard that there was a lot of dew. So I felt like it can ease up and come on better - that didn't happen, but we knew what to chase and that helped. The dry ball did play a big part, it just started ripping,' Rahul said at the post-match presentation.





"When that happens it gets real hard to even get singles. But it was good of Chris, he figured out who to target, that's the benefit of having someone like him," he added.





Rahul further lauded leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who returned with the figures of 2-21 in his fours overs.





"Ravi's been working real hard with Anil bhai, there were a few things he had to correct, and he's worked really hard and he's held his composure against a solid batting line-up," the skipper said.





"We don't wanna get too ahead of ourselves. We're slowly coming together as a team. I said this after the first game as well, we're a young team. We add new names every year and we've to be patient. Hooda has been playing really well, Shahrukh's taken his opportunities, and Bishnoi today," he added.





Earlier, Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten on 16 to take MI's score past the 130-run mark. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each.





Punjab will now face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.