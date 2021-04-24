Axar rejoins DC squad post recovery

Chennai :

The 27-year-old had checked in to the DC team hotel in Mumbai on March 28 with a negative test report.





But, he tested positive for the dreaded virus with mild symptoms on April 3 and was transferred to the BCCI’s designated medical facility. “It has been really great to come out of quarantine after 20 days and meet my teammates. This is the best moment in my life after my Test debut,” Axar was quoted as saying in a media release issued by Capitals.





“I was alone in my room for 20 days and didn’t have anything to do. I was watching the matches. One good thing was that our team won most of the matches, so I was even more motivated to rejoin the side,” he added.





Axar attended his first training session with the team here on Wednesday and the India international said that he is not pushing himself too hard at the moment. “I have spoken to the doctors on how I should go about my training. I am carrying out my practice according to their suggestions. I am also looking at how my body is reacting. We are not thinking too far ahead,” said Axar.