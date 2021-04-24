Punjab routs Mumbai by nine wickets in a show of dominance

Chennai :

In a low-scoring match, Punjab overcame middle-overs sluggishness to comfortably reach the target with 14 balls to spare. This is Punjab’s second win in five matches, while the two-time defending champion Mumbai recorded its third loss in five games. What should please Punjab the most was the return to form of Chris Gayle, following a string of failures, who gave glimpses of his ability in an unbeaten knock of 43 (35, 5x4, 2x6).





The self-proclaimed Universe Boss found the going tough initially before cutting loose with a few scrumptious shots, including a six each off Jayant Yadav and Trent Boult, in particular, screaming for attention. Setting off in pursuit of 132, Punjab got off to a quick start with openers Mayank Agarwal 25 (20b, 4x4, 1x6) and KL Rahul scoring runs without breaking much sweat in the powerplay.





Rahul smote Jasprit Bumrah for a six in the third over before Agarwal hit two fours off Boult in the fourth to shift the pressure back on Mumbai bowlers.





Agarwal continued in the same vein clobbering a six off Krunal Pandya before perishing to Rahul Chahar in the eighth over. Captain Rahul continued sedately and grew in confidence in the presence of Gayle as he played a crucial innings of 60 not out (52b, 3x4, 3x6).





Earlier, Punjab produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Mumbai to 131 for six despite a fine half-century by Rohit Sharma. Mumbai struggled to 21 for one in the first six overs, the lowest powerplay score this season after being put into bat.





A 79-run stand between Rohit (63 off 52) and Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 27) steadied the ship for the five-time champion but it could not find the final flourish, managing only 34 runs in the last five overs for the loss of four wickets.





Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, playing his first game of the season, was the standout bowler for Punjab with two wickets for 21 runs in four overs. Lead pacer Mohammad Shami (2/21 in four overs) was also impressive. As has been the case so far at Chepauk, batsmen found it extremely difficult to get going early in the innings on a slow surface.





BRIEF SCORES: Mumbai Indians 131/6 in 20 overs (R Sharma 63, R Bishnoi 2/21) lost to Punjab Kings 132/1 in 17.4 overs (KL Rahul 60*, C Gayle 43*)