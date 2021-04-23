IPL 2021: Punjab Kings win toss and opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Chennai :





"We're going to bowl first. The pitch does look sticky and damp and it could get better to bat on later," said Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul.





While Ravi Bishnoi comes in for Murugan Ashwin for Punjab squad, Mumbai Indians are set to play with the same team as their previous game.





Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh



Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in Match 17 of Indian Premier League 2021 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.