IPL table: RCB solidify top spot, RR rooted to bottom

The perfect start has helped them reach eight points and their dominant win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) has also given a boost to their net run rate (NRR), which has gone from +0.750 before the match to +1.009.





Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are placed second on the table, having won three and lost one of the four matches they have played thus far. They are tied on six points with third-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) but their NRR remains the best in the league thus far. CSK have an NRR of +1.142 while DC's NRR is +0.426.





Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are two points behind DC in fourth place and have an NRR of +0.187.





The teams below MI are all tied on two points and separated only by their NRRs. All the teams have won one and lost three of the matches they have played thus far. Rajasthan Royals, after their 10-wicket defeat to RCB on Thursday, are rock bottom with an NRR of -1.011. Punjab Kings, with an NRR of -0.824, are above them in seventh place while Kolkata Knight Riders are sixth with an NRR of -0.700. SunRisers Hyderabad are fifth with an NRR of -0.228.