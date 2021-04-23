Edwin extends stay at Chennaiyin

Chennai :

Edwin, who can operate both as a right-back and midfielder, has been with two-time winner Chennaiyin since the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. The 28-year-old had a great debut season under Owen Coyle, but was used sparingly by Csaba Laszlo in ISL 2020-21. With 34 CFC appearances under his belt, Edwin is raring to perform in the coming edition.





“I hope that I can put a smile on the faces of our fans. To my critics, I will prove myself and win you over with my performances. I am continuing to work hard in the off-season. As a team, we need to bounce back well and have a solid ISL season,” Neyveli-born Edwin said in a media release.





“What I am feeling right now is beyond happiness. I am thankful to everyone at Chennaiyin for having the faith and retaining me. I want to keep improving and delivering more success for the club,” added Edwin, who registered two assists in ISL Season 7.