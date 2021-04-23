‘Change in attitude the reason behind turnaround’

Chennai :

Less than six months after the previous edition, MS Dhoni-led Super Kings finds itself in a comfortable position. And, franchise head coach Stephen Fleming attributed the turnaround to a shift in attitude and addition of some key personnel.





“Winning three out of four matches probably exceeded our expectations. We felt that two or three wins would be good at the end of the Mumbai leg,” said Fleming after CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.





“We are very proud of the way the batting, in particular, is standing up. We have had two 190 and one 220 kind of scores. We are playing well in that department and that is by design which is good,” added former New Zealand captain Fleming.





All-rounder Moeen Ali, who was bought at the IPL 2021 auction, has been a key member for CSK, contributing in both areas. The No.3 has given a new dimension to the batting unit with his aggressive approach.





“We have added some players that have made a difference already. But, the number one thing is the attitude. We are just making sure that we have a lot of batting so that we can play a high-risk game. That gives confidence to the batsmen to play in a certain way,” said Fleming.





KKR skipper Morgan fined





Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team’s match against Chennai.