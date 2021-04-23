Both Mumbai, Punjab look to end Chennai leg on a high

Chennai :

Mumbai crashed to defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in its previous match following an inept batting performance. Skipper Rohit Sharma did his part at the top, but the middle-order misfired once again. And, that would be a major concern for MI, which has collected four points from as many matches.





Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who shone for the franchise during its title-winning campaign in the UAE last year, haven’t delivered match-winning knocks yet. The right-left combination will aim to finish the Chennai leg on a high alongside Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal.





The Mumbai bowling attack, led by pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, has more often than not delivered the goods. So, it will be keen to replicate such performances against Punjab, which comes into the clash on the back of three successive defeats.





On a slow Chepauk track, KL Rahul-led Punjab will have to get its combination right if it is to outwit Mumbai. The top-three of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle is yet to fire on all cylinders, with Nicholas Pooran disappointing at No.4.





Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan have played useful cameos down the order. Hence, the batting unit would hope to fire as a group and help its team secure the second win. The bowling attack, barring left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, has come up with underwhelming performances. So, it would be itching to produce better figures in the side’s final match in Chennai this season.