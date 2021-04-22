IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss and elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Chennai :





"Going to bowl. Have seen results here whether there's dew or not. Confident we can chase anything down," said RCB skipper Virat Kohli after winning toss.





While Richardson replaces Patidar in the RCB squad, Gopal replaces Unadkat in RR squad for today's match.





Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal









Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 16 of Indian Premier League 2021 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday.