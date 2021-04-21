Hockey Pro League: Great Britain vs India matches postponed

New Delhi :

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) said in a statement that the matches have been put off due to the United Kingdom government putting travellers from India on its 'red list' due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.





"FIH, Hockey India and Great Britain Hockey are monitoring the evolution of the situation in the hope of rearranging these matches at a later date," said the FIH.





India will still travel to Europe for their to play Pro League matches against Spain (May 15-16) and Germany (May 22-23).





The United Kingdom red listing Indian travellers have created speculation over the fate of future other sports events in the country as well with the Indian men's cricket team set to travel to the country in June for the World Test Championship final and a bilateral series. The International Cricket Council said that the final will not be affected by the travel restriction.