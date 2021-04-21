IPL 2021: Punjab Kings choose to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bat in their IPL match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

Chennai : Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul , Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain & wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, M Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

