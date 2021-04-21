Wed, Apr 21, 2021

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings choose to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad

Published: Apr 21,202103:16 PM by IANS

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bat in their IPL match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

Chennai:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul , Khaleel Ahmed 

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain & wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, M Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh 

