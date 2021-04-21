On CSK-KKR match day, Dhoni's parents test positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

Chennai :

A statement from the hospital said: "Their oxygen level is stable."





Dhoni, is in Mumbai leading the 3-time champions in the 14th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). He is due to lead CSK in their fourth match of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium today.





Amid the second wave of Covid-19 surge, all eight IPL franchises are in strict bio-bubble environments across the country. In the past 24 hours, the country has recorded over 2.95 lakh fresh cases, pushing the caseload to more than 1.56 crore.