Leeds holds Liverpool

Leeds :

Liverpool’s position on the table at the end of the season may not matter, given that it is one of the 12 clubs behind the creation of a controversial Super League that is threatening to split the structure of European football.





The breakaway league could potentially launch as early as next season, rendering meaningless the race for Champions League qualification that currently involves Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (three of the six rebel English clubs).





Liverpool stayed in the sixth spot, outside the Champions League places, after Leeds defender Diego Llorente scored with a header from an inswinging corner. Sadio Mane had stroked the ball into an empty net in the 31st minute, following a squared pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, to give Liverpool the lead.