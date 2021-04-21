Bottom-placed Hyderabad seeks first win

Chennai :

Hyderabad has got off to the worst possible start, losing three games in succession while chasing. Punjab has been a tad better, registering one victory in three matches and sitting seventh on the table. Yet to open its account, bottom-placed SRH would seek inspiration from its skipper David Warner.





Warner, who has hit only 93 runs thus far, will look to weave his magic alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. And, it is also high time that Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad pulled up their socks as Priyam Garg and Kedar Jadhav wait in the wings.





In the bowling department, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Thangarasu Natarajan have not been at their best. So, the duo would hope to produce a better show along with Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.





Punjab is on a two-match losing streak and will have to adapt to the conditions in Chennai. Captain KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Deepak Hooda will be keen to continue their good run, with Chris Gayle looking to make a big contribution.





The bowling attack, spearheaded by Mohammed Shami, will look to deliver an improved effort. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu boys Shahrukh Khan and Murugan Ashwin will be eager to do well on their ‘home’ ground.