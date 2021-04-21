Chennai eyes hat-trick of wins

Mumbai :

After losing its tournament opener against Delhi Capitals (DC), Super Kings bounced back with wins over Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Knight Riders is on a two-match losing run, having gone down to Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). KKR had opened its season with a success over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).





English all-rounders Moeen Ali and Sam Curran have been vital for CSK in the initial stage of the competition. Moeen has embraced the No.3 spot in the batting order, making game-changing contributions. The 33-year-old has also chipped in with four wickets – most by a Super Kings bowler alongside pacer Deepak Chahar.





Curran has performed a number of roles with both bat and ball thus far. Faf du Plessis has been in good nick at the top of the order, but his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad has been disappointing. However, head coach Stephen Fleming on Monday said that the franchise would continue to back the youngster for the opening slot.





The experienced trio of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and skipper MS Dhoni will look to come good on a batting-friendly Wankhede surface. Meanwhile, the bowling unit, which includes Ravindra Jadeja among others, would hope to be at its best once again.





Kolkata is on a low, having suffered two successive defeats in Chennai. Gearing up for its first match in Mumbai, KKR will be keen to turn its fortunes around. As the conditions are drastically different to what are on offer in Chennai, skipper Eoin Morgan will have his work cut out while picking the playing eleven.





Andre Russell, one of the key members, is yet to fire with the bat and that has cost the team dearly. The West Indian will aim to set the stage on fire in the death overs alongside Dinesh Karthik. The top-three of Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi has been doing a good job in the early phase of the KKR’s innings. Following a poor outing, the Kolkata bowling department, led by pacer Pat Cummins and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, is expected to come up with a better performance.