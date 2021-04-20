Tue, Apr 20, 2021

Mishra's 4/24 helps Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 137-9

Published: Apr 20,202109:28 PM by PTI

Rohit Sharma (44), Ishant Kishan (26), Suryakumar Yadav (24) and Jayant Yadav (23) were the main contributors for MI.

Picture Credit: IndianPremierLeague twitter profile
Chennai:
Batting first, defending champions Mumbai Indians were restricted to 137 for nine by Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma (44), Ishant Kishan (26), Suryakumar Yadav (24) and Jayant Yadav (23) were the main contributors for MI.

For DC, Amit Mishra captured four wickets, Avesh Khan (2/15) took two and Lalit Yadav (1/17), Marcus Stoinis (1/20) and Kagiso Rabada (1/25) claimed one wicket each.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 137/9 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 44; Amit Mishra 4/24).

