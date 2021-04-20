Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 - Retained Players List

As many as 135 players have been retained by the eight participating franchises ahead of the upcoming TNPL Season.
Chennai:
Although the 2020 edition of TNPL did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams were allowed to retain any number of players from their previous squads.
The draft for the remaining slots in the squads will take place on May 7.
As per a media release, the tournament schedule will be out next week.
Following a change in ownership, VB Kanchi Veerans has be been replaced by Nellai Royal Kings.
Chepauk Super Gillies (19)
B Arun, S Vijayakumar, Rajagopal Stahish, R Ram, Arvindh, RS Jaganath Sinivas, V Santhana Sekar, Manimaran Siddharth, S Sujay, S Harish Kumar, V Arun Kumar, H Prasidh Akash, *R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, V Sai Praksh, M Kaushik Gandhi, R Alexander, U Sasidev, *Sonu Yadav and D Rahul.
Siechem Madurai Panthers (17)
R Mithun, V Gowtham, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Chaturved, P Praveen Kumar, B. Anirudh Sita Ram, KB Arun Karthik, R Rohit, R Aushik Srinivas, J Kousik, DT Chandrasekar, V Aaditya, R Silambarasan, M Shahjahan, K Deeban Lingesh, Varun Chakravarthy and L Kiran Akash.
Ruby Trichy Warriors (19)
*B Rahul, Akash Sumra, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, S Aniruda, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah, S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, Aditya Ganesh, Nidhish S Rajagopal, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, VP Amith Sathvik, G Hemanth Kumar, K Mukunth, G Karthick Shanmugam and Murali Vijay.
Salem Spartans (15)
B Praanesh, S Abishiek, Akshay V Srinivasan, Murugan Ashwin, S Boopalan, Daryl S Ferrario, M Ganesh Moorthi, KH Gopinath, TD Lokesh Raj, G Periyasamy, S Shubham Mehta, U Sushil, M Vijay Kumar, Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar.
Nellai Royal Kings (14)
H Trilok Nag, CH Jitendra Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, M Abhinav, NS Harish, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Sharun Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, Ashwath Mukunthan, L Suryapprakash, S Senthil Nathan and Arjun P Murthy.
Lyca Kovai Kings (18)
P Shijit Chandran, J Suresh Kumar, J Gowjith Subash, K Vignesh, GR Manish, R Kavin, G Aravindh, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, MA Atheeq Ur Rahman, N Selva Kumaran, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan, Nishaanth Kumar Alwar, Shahrukh Khan, Thangarasu Natarajan and S Ajith Ram.
Dindigul Dragons (18)
K Vishal Vaidhya, S Arun, Advaith Sharma, R Suthesh, S Swaminathan, L Vignesh, R Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Lokeshwar, C Hari Nishaanth, C Ashwin, MS Sanjay, V Lakshman, K Mani Bharathy, AR Siva Murugan, Ravichandran Ashwin, R Vivek and M Silambarasan.
iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (15)
S Dinesh, S Manigandan, R Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, C Shriram, M Mohammed and Dinesh Karthik.
* refers to a trade
Conversations