Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 - Retained Players List

Chennai :

Although the 2020 edition of TNPL did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams were allowed to retain any number of players from their previous squads.





The draft for the remaining slots in the squads will take place on May 7.





As per a media release, the tournament schedule will be out next week.





Following a change in ownership, VB Kanchi Veerans has be been replaced by Nellai Royal Kings.



