CSK might be in for a Royal showdown - CSK vs RR pre-match analysis

Chennai :

Wankhede has been surprising all the cricket-lovers with a couple of low-scoring encounters. This opens up a plethora of experiments that teams could try, especially teams like Rajasthan and Chennai which have made the most of the newly-turning track. T20 matches get too predictable with tracks totally falling on power-hitting batsmen's shoulders, it is exciting to see bowlers winning matches for their sides.





CSK has comeback strongly by pillorying the Punjab Kings for an easy win with a healthy net run rate, thanks to Deepak Chahar's spell leaving the PK spellbound. CSK's powerplay bowling hasn't been this strong in recent times. Rajasthan's success against Delhi too followed a similar pattern, making the opposition lose steam by the end of the batting powerplay and turning the match in favour of the team bowling first, but Delhi fought back strongly where 15-20 runs more would've given a different result. The top-order collapse threw light on Rajasthan's weak links in batting.





Jos Buttler is going through a rough patch and he needs to be rested. Newcomer Liam Livingstone, who made a quickfire 27 against India for his national side England chasing 336 could be a handy batsman. He has played in many positions and could be a floater in the Rajasthan side.





CSK though didn't lose too many wickets upfront, they were lucky enough to have dodged well-created opportunities by Punjab pacers. Ruturaj Gaikwad's gaucherie of playing away from the body to deliveries that were swinging in was really unbecoming of an opener in a champion side like CSK. Just because the target was over a 100, Gaikwad wasting 16 balls to make five runs didn't throw a hammer at CSK's run chase. An aplomb batsman like Sam Curran is required to open, he can shatter the bowler's line with a couple of maximums early on. Adding plenty of runs to your kitty with field restrictions in place will always be handy. Gaikwad can either be demoted to No. 3 or be replaced by Jagadeesan for a similar batting position, but it is imperative that CSK considers Curran for opening to smoke three or four deliveries out of the park at the start.





Both the sides will not change the bowling half, given their top-notch performances. But even if the aforementioned changes get implemented in both sides, it still shall give Rajasthan the upper hand by a wafer-thin margin. Rajasthan looks like a better batting side even against CSK's well-performing pacers, doubt lingers as to whether CSK batters can withstand Sakariya, Unadkat, Morris and Mustafiz who can do magic with the ball.





Probable XI





CSK (in batting order): Sam Curran, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj/Jagadeesan, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni(Wk/C), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur





RR (in batting order): Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(Wk/C), Liam Livingstone, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jayadev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman