Conscious effort from my side to increase strike rate: Dhawan

Mumbai :

Dhawan smashed 92 off just 49 balls to help DC chase down a target of 196 with six wickets and 10 balls to spare.





"It was a conscious effort from my side (to increase strike rate) and I started taking more risks. I'm not afraid of changes. I'm always open towards changes and I make sure I give it a good try in the nets and then in the games. I'm not scared of getting out as well," said Dhawan in the post-match presentation ceremony in which he was declared player of the match.





"I've worked on the leg-side shots, coming in the crease, using the pace of the bowler. Depends who's bowling and what plans I make for them. My slog shot has improved. It was there before as well, but now it's (more frequent)," said Dhawan.





DC captain Rishabh Pant said that the bowlers did a good job of keeping PBKS down to a total of 195/4. They looked set to score well over 200 runs during captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's opening partnership of 122 runs in 13 overs.





"Coming from a loss, winning the next match was important. I have already started enjoying captaincy. But we were under pressure at the start, the wicket was not doing much. Bowlers did a good job keeping them to 190," said Pant.