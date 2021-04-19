IPL 2021: Both CSK, RR eye second win

Mumbai :

The two sides bounced back with a win, after losing their respective tournament opener. While MS Dhoni-led CSK had it easy against Punjab Kings (PBKS), RR scraped through against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final over.





Following the defeat to Delhi, Super Kings hit back well, thanks to pacer Deepak Chahar’s four-wicket haul. Skipper Dhoni would have been happy with the bowlers’ performance after they had been taken to the cleaners by DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan.





CSK would expect Chahar to continue the good work while also hoping that Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur step up. Also, South African Lungi Ngidi is out of quarantine and could be drafted into the playing eleven to add teeth to the pace attack.





Moeen Ali was in the thick of action in the win over Punjab and that should please the Super Kings think-tank. The English all-rounder picked up a wicket with his off-spin and batted fluently at No.3. In the batting department, Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina have come up with a good knock each while Ruturaj Gaikwad has disappointed so far. The trio, alongside Ambati Rayudu, Moeen and Dhoni, would hope to click as a unit. Meanwhile, Rajasthan will be keen to make it two wins in two matches.





Captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, David Miller and all-rounder Chris Morris have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders once again. The form of left-arm pacers Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya is also a positive sign for Royals heading into the contest.