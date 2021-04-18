Rahul, Agarwal help PBKS to 195/4

Mumbai :

Agarwal was the more aggressive of the two, smashing 69 runs in 36 balls with seven fours and four sixes. The pair managed to get PBKS to 59 runs within the powerplay. DC managed to reign PBKS in after the dismissal of Rahul and Agarwal, preventing them from crossing the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 195/4 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 69, KL Rahul 61; Lukman Meriwala 1/32) vs Delhi Capitals



