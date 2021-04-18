de Villiers, Maxwell help RCB survive shaky start

Chennai :

Varun Chakravarthy and Prasidh Krishna took two wickets in the first two overs to reduce RCB to 9/2. Maxwell then scored 78 off 49 balls, putting up a partnership of 86 runs with opener Devdutt Padikkal. After the latter's dismissal, Maxwell was joined by de Villiers in taking on the KKR bowlers.

The pair put up 53 off just 37 balls for the fourth wicket. Maxwell eventually fell to his Australian team mate Pat Cummins in the 17th over but de Villiers then made the most of the remainder of the innings.

The South African led the way as RCB took 56 runs off the last three overs with the last over bowled by Andre Russell going for 21, all of which was scored by de Villiers. He ended the innings unbeaten on 76 off 34 balls hitting nine fours and three sixes.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 204/4 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxell 78, AB de Villiers 76 not out; Varun Chakravarthy 2/39) vs Kolkata Knight Riders



