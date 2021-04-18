FC Goa plays out a draw against Al Wahda

Panaji :

It was the second such result in as many matches for the Goan side, which had also played out a 0-0 draw against Qatar’s Al Rayyan in its first Group E match on Wednesday. Goa was left to defend its citadel during the first half but showed its counter-attacking prowess in the next 45 minutes with at least a couple of chances.





Brandon Fernandes’s 54th minute strike beat Al Wahda goalkeeper Al Shamsi all ends up but hit the upright. In the 69th minute, Devendra Murgaokar, who came in for Ishan Pandita, received a brilliant long ball from captain Edu Betia.





He sent a low cross on the face of the Al Wahda goal, but it was cleared after a goal-mouth scramble. Devendra had another shot in the 73rd minute from a handshaking distance, but could not find the target. Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh delivered a fantastic performance for a second match in a row as he denied Ismail Matar in the 78th minute. The custodian again saved his side from conceding in the 90th minute.





In the first half though, Al Wahda was the dominant side as it threatened the Goa goal time and again, with veteran Matar in the thick of things.



