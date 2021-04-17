DC's Nortje raring to go against Punjab Kings

Mumbai :

Nortje, who has received the all-clear after suffering a Covid-19 positive scare, on Saturday said that Delhi Capitals don't have much to worry about despite the loss.





"We have got a great bowling line-up as well. It's just about picking the right team on the right wicket and conditions. We definitely have a lot of options in our bowling line-up, which is really nice to have and hopefully we can make the best of the conditions and the different players that we have got," Nortje was quoted as saying in a DC press statement.





Nortje had to spend an extended period of time in quarantine due to what DC called 'a false positive result for Covid-19'. However, the fast bowler rejoined the camp on Friday after testing negative thrice.





"Ten days in the room was quite a lot for me. It was nice to get out, run around and bowl a bit. I really enjoyed it and hopefully I can build it up from here on," said Nortje.