Vinesh, Anshu, Divya bag gold medals in Asian wrestling

New Delhi :

Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Divya Kakran (72kg) won their respective finals as India ended the competition with a tally of four gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals.





While India had won eight medals in the last Asian Championships as against seven this time, they have won four gold this time as against three on the last occasion.





Sakshi Malik, however, to had settle for silver medal in the 65kg category after losing in the final.





Vinesh, who defeated Meng Hsuan Hsieh of Taiwan in the final bout and had a walkover in the semi-finals, had previously won three silver and four bronze medals. This is her first gold at the continental championships.





This is her 3rd gold in three events since her return in March.





Anshu had a bronze in the previous edition.