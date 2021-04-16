CSK win toss, opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Mumbai :

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday. Both teams are unchanged from their previous games.





Playing XIs:





Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper/captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.





Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wicket-keeper/captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.