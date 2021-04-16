IPL 2021: Consistently succeeding helps build winning culture, feels Ab de Villiers

New Delhi :

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers has said consistency and sustainability of the batting unit is the key if the side wants to develop the winning culture. The Virat Kohli-led side won both the games of the season so far. First with the bat against Mumbai Indians and the second one while defending 150 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad.





"I think we have started something where we as a batting unit sort of felt something special and now the consistency and sustainability of that is important. If we do it two or three times we will start believing that. We almost can't fail that's the kind of position you want to be as a batting unit and as a team.





"You want to get into the winning culture where you feel like what if I don't do it he is going to do it. If he doesn't do it then I'm doing it. You get this beautiful flow going in the team. We are few games away from that hopefully, we will keep going with the momentum," de Villiers said in a video posted by RCB on their official Twitter handle.





When asked if having experienced players in the squad helps the youngsters, the former Proteas skipper replied: "It helps everyone to know that there is a couple of experienced heads around. That's always a nice feeling. Guys whether they are in good form or bad form they find a way to cross the line more often than not. Down the order as well a couple of guys who need some big balls even Harshal finished the game the other night."





During England's tour of India, Kohli reached out to de Villiers, who revealed the conversation between them. "I don't want to say. It's embarrassing. I think I mentioned four points. We spoke about a couple of things away from the game and then also a couple of technical things but it was very basic.





"I have been wanting to tell him for quite a while, I was watching him for a few months looking like he was quite intense -- at the crease, with his whole game. So, I really wasn't surprised when I saw the message and I knew immediately that all he needs to hear is the basic stuff," he added.





De Villiers went to take his phone out of pocket to read the text he sent to Kohli. "Four points -- see the ball, still head, allow the ball to come into your space, body language, and attitude. And then we sort of elaborated around those four points," De Villiers added.



