IPL 2021: Coming from last year, I wasn't expecting to play, says Miller

New Delhi :

After a thrilling three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller said he was not expecting to play but he was always ready for his chance after playing just one game for the franchise last season. Miller not only featured in the playing XI against Delhi Capitals but also contributed with the bat for his team. He played a knock of 62 runs while chasing 148 runs. He could not finish things for the team but his countrymate Chris Morris' 36-run cameo was enough to get Rajasthan over the line.





Miller came in the place of injured Ben Stokes. The English all-rounder was ruled out after injuring his left-hand finger in the first game against Punjab Kings. "Good to get out there and hit the few balls. We were in a bit of trouble but that first one (boundary) was always a big relief. I knew when I got out that big man Morris will take us over the line," Miller said in a video posted by the IPL's official website.





"Coming from last year, I wasn't expecting to play but you are always ready to play. Stokes, unfortunately, missed out with a broken finger so that's a big loss to us but it allows others to come in," he added. With 27 needed off the final two overs, Morris stepped up to the occasion to take his side over the line with two balls to spare. He hit two sixes off Kagiso Rabada's penultimate over and accumulated 15 runs from it.





"Rabada is pretty quick. I used his pace and only a few guys can hit against the pace," Morris said. Earlier, an inspired bowling performance by Jaydev Unadkat, Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to 147/8 in the allotted twenty overs.





Delhi kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and although skipper Rishabh Pant played a knock of 51, Rajasthan managed to maintain a stranglehold over the opposition. Rajasthan Royals will play now against Chennai Super Kings on Monday.



