PSG knocks out holder Bayern, Chelsea moves into last 4

Defending champion Bayern Munich was knocked out of the Champions League, despite a 1-0 quarter-final second leg win over Paris Saint Germain here on Tuesday.

Paris : The last-eight tie ended 3-3 over two legs, with PSG progressing on away goals. The French champion had put three goals past Bayern during its 3-2 win in the first leg last week. In the second leg, former PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got on the scoresheet in the 40th minute for Bayern, which badly missed the services of the injured Robert Lewandowski. In the other quarter-final duel, Porto defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the second leg in Seville, but went down 1-2 on aggregate. Mehdi Taremi (90+3’) was the only scorer on the night.