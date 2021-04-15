Streak banned for 8 years for breaching anti-corruption code

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was on Wednesday banned for eight years from cricket after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code, including disclosing inside information and facilitating corrupt approaches.
Dubai: Streak has been under investigation for a host of games between 2017 and 2018, a period where he served as a coach. The matches include some in international cricket as well as in T20 leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Afghanistan Premier League (APL). It is to be remembered that Streak was the bowling coach of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018.
Conversations