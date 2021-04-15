IPL 2021: Injury-hit Rajasthan eyes Capital scalp

Captain Sanju Samson will look to lead Rajasthan Royals from the front once again

Mumbai :

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan will be without all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the competition with a broken finger. Suffering a mini injury crisis at the moment – pacer Jofra Archer is also unavailable – RR would hope for another inspirational knock from Samson, who smashed a century on his IPL captaincy debut.





In the absence of Stokes who can hit a long ball, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube will have to take more responsibility with the bat. The trio got starts against Punjab, but couldn’t provide the much-needed assistance to Samson.





The RR bowlers, barring young left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, looked rusty and completely out of sorts in the side’s opening match here on Sunday. Overseas recruits Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman will look to come up with a better show alongside leg-spinners Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia. Rajasthan’s opponent Delhi comes into the clash on the back of a comfortable seven-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here on Saturday.





While its bowlers, save speedster Avesh Khan, were not at their best on a batting paradise, DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw punished Super Kings.





So, the opening combination would hope to deliver a match-winning performance for a second game in succession. The middle-order, comprising Marcus Stoinis, captain Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Ajinkya Rahane, had little to do against CSK. But, it will have to be ready to contribute if called upon.





English pacers Chris Woakes and Tom Curran could keep their place in the Delhi bowling attack as Kagiso Rabada began training only on Wednesday. South Africa fast bowler Rabada completed the mandatory quarantine, cleared the RT-PCR tests and joined his teammates for practice.





Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra, who leaked runs in the middle overs in the previous game, will be eager to show their class.





Nortje awaits results, is unavailable





Delhi pacer Anrich Nortje will not be available as he awaits his COVID-19 test results. There are reports that Nortje has tested positive, but the DC management hasn’t yet come out with any official statement. As per the IPL SOP, all players who have a positive result are tested once again in order to ensure that the first RT-PCR outcome wasn’t a false one.