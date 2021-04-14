Maxwell ends fifty drought after 3 barren IPL seasons

Chennai :

The Aussie scored his first IPL half-century on Wednesday after three barren seasons. This comes after he broke his drought of sixes, hitting two in his knock of 39 against Mumbai Indians on Friday, after he had gone without a maximum hit in the 2020 season.





Maxwell, who aggregated just 108 in 13 matches at an average of just over 15 in IPL 2020 and was therefore released by the Punjab franchise, has been relishing the No. 4 batting slot this season for his new team Royal Challengers Bangalore.





In the first match, his 39 played a key role in helping RCB win. In his second match of the season, Maxwell top-scored for RCB with 59 off 41 balls. While he hit two sixes in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, he hit three sixes on Wednesday night.





The last time Maxwell hit a half-century was back in 2016. Since then, his highest had been 47 each in 2017 and 2018 and 32 in 2020. He didn't play the 2019 edition.





Maxwell had a day back said on RCB official video that he wasn't surprised that the Bangalore franchise would pick him despite ordinary outing last season. He said RCB skipper Virat Kohli had been showing interest in him.





"We had been texting a fair bit. We obviously caught up. We chatted after the ODI and T20I series in Australia. He talked to me about potentially playing for RCB. If I got the opportunity, he said 'we would love to have you'. But obviously, there was an auction," Maxwell said in a video tweeted by RCB.





"He said it would be wonderful to have you. He floated the idea back even then. There was a long process in work. Thankfully, I am playing for RCB now," he added.





Kohli wouldn't be disappointed with his catch of the season.