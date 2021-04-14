SRH restrict RCB to 149/8

Chennai :

At 91/2 in 12 overs, it looked like the RCB trio Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell -- both of who were batting at the crease -- and AB de Villiers would take the attack to SRH.





However, led by Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid, SRH conceded just 19 runs in the next five overs while picking five wickets. Rashid took two wickets for seven runs in his two overs in that phase.





Some power-hitting by Glenn Maxwell (59 off 41 balls) and some lusty blows by Kyle Jamieson (12 off 9 balls) took RCB to their eventual score of 149 for eight.





Maxwell, who was the top-scorer for his team, was dismissed on the last ball of the innings. He hit three sixes and five fours after having walked in to bat at No. 4.





Skipper Virat Kohli made his second successive score of 33 off 29 balls.





For SRH, West Indian Jason Holder, who got the prized scalps of Virat Kohli and Maxwell, was the most successful bowler with 3/30 in four overs.





Rashid, who dismissed the RCB trumpcard AB de Villiers (1 off 5 balls), finished with 2/18 in his four overs.





Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 149/8 in 20 overs (G Maxwell 59, V Kohli 33, J Holder 3/30, R Khan 2/18) vs SunRisers Hyderabad.