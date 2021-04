SRH win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and opted to bowl in their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Source: Twitter/@IPL Chennai : Devdutt Padikkal is back for RCB after recovering from Covid-19 and replaced Rajat Patidar while for SRH, Jason Holder and Shahbaz Nadeem replaced Mohammed Nabi and Sandeep Sharma.

Playing XIs

SunRisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.