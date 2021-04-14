Stokes out with broken finger

Mumbai :

Stokes injured a finger on his left hand while fielding in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday. Despite the injury, Stokes will continue to stay with RR, which lost its opener by four runs.





“Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes injured a finger on his left hand while fielding during the team’s match against Punjab Kings on April 12, 2021. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a broken finger, which will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 season,” RR said in a statement.





“Everyone at Rajasthan Royals wishes him a speedy recovery. We will be reviewing potential replacement options for the remainder of the season.”





Meanwhile, RR pacer Jofra Archer has got the green light to resume training later this week, but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hasn’t yet set a date regarding his comeback.