Out of quarantine, SRH's Holder shouts 'freedom'

Chennai :

Towering West Indian fast bowler Jason Holder can finally breathe easy. Wearing a black T-shirt, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player emerged from his hotel room heaving a sigh of relief and chanting 'freedom' several times after his mandatory seven-day quarantine ended on Monday.





Holder had arrived in Chennai on April 5 and was taken straight to his hotel room for the mandatory quarantine as per the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Covid-19 protocols.

The 6'6" tall player took a few deep breaths and said, "Yeah, it's great to be out man -- It's been long enough in your room. I'm happy to be back. It's been a tough couple of months being on the road, playing a lot of cricket.

"I am looking forward to the challenge here and it's a really big season ahead for us," the former No. 1 ranked all-rounder in the world, who is on a second stint with SRH, said on a video posted by SunRisers Hyderabad.

Holder said SRH has what it takes to go the distance. The West Indian's availability will come as a huge relief for the SRH, who lost the opening match to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs on Sunday.

"Looking forward to train and acclimatise to the conditions... It's a bit warmer in India so need to get accustomed to that and hit the ground running," said Holder.



