South Africa defeats Pakistan by 6 wickets

South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second T20I here on Monday to level the four-match series 1-1.
Johannesburg: Opting to bat after winning the toss, the tourist managed 140 for nine, courtesy of a 50-ball half-century from captain Babar Azam. Left-arm spinner George Linde (3 for 23) and right-arm fast bowler Lizaad Williams (3 for 35) picked up three wickets each for South Africa. Chasing 141 for a win, the home side got the job done in just 14 overs, thanks to aggressive batting by opener Aiden Markram (54 off 30 balls) and skipper Heinrich Klaasen (36 not out off 21 balls). Man of the match Linde chipped in with a 10-ball 20 not out at the end.
Conversations