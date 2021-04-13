India hockey team climbs to 4th spot

The India men’s hockey team registered a comfortable 3-0 win over reigning Olympic champion Argentina in the second match of the FIH Pro League here to jump to the fourth spot in the standings.
Buenos Aires: Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (11th minute), Lalit Upadhyay (25th) and Mandeep Singh (58th) on Sunday gave the visitor the victory that earned it a bonus point. India added three points to the total of two it had clinched against the host in Saturday’s shootout. By virtue of the win, India, with 15 points from eight matches, climbed up to fourth on the FIH Pro League table. It moved one point ahead of Australia, having played the same number of games.
