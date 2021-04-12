Karthik in star-studded Sky Sports commentary team for The Hundred

New Delhi :

The tournament, which will be played in a new 100-ball format, will start with a women's game between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at The Kia Oval on Wednesday, July 21.





The lineup will be led by former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, who will be one of the presenters.





Flintoff's former England teammate Kevin Pietersen, England fast bowler Stuart Broad, England women international Tammy Beaumont -- who will also play for London Spirit during the tournament, are also part of the line-up.





Pakistan great Wasim Akram, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, West Indies' two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy, and former Australia women's cricketer star Mel Jones will also be part of the commentary team along with Sky Sports regulars such as Nasser Hussain, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Rob Key, David Lloyd, Michael Atherton and Mark Butcher.