Become part of largest vaccine drive, say top Indian athletes

New Delhi :

Top Indian athletes, including the likes of rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput and badminton ace B Sai Praneeth, have requested the citizens of the country to become a part of the "largest vaccine drive" initiated by the Indian government from April 11 to 14, so that the country could fight Covid-19 on a war-footing.





In a message to the country, posted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Twitter, Rajput, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, says, "I request all those above 45 years of age to become a part of the Indian government's vaccination drive. Make it a grand success and safeguard yourself against the dreaded disease."

Bhavani Devi, who recently became the first fencer-ever from the country to make the Olympics, says, "It is important that each one of us takes the Covid-19 vaccine for our safety. The Indian Prime Minister has requested every citizen to be a part of the drive and help in India's fight against Corona."

Deepak Kumar, an Indian Air Force Non-Commissioned officer who won silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta in 10m air rifle and has qualified for the Olympics, says, the need of the hour is to defeat the disease and make the country Corona-free.

Another top air rifle shooter, Divyansh Singh Panwar, currently ranked world No. 2 after leading the charts for all of last year, laid emphasis on social distancing. "We need to be aware of social-distancing rules," he said.

Fellow rifle shooter in the women's section, Elavenil Valarivan, who was included in the Olympic-bound team recently, says, "Go get vaccinated, stay indoors, stay safe and eat healthy."

Shuttler B Sai Praneeth says, "The drive can only be successful if we become part of It."







