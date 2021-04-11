10-man Leeds stuns PL leader City

Manchester :

A much-changed City side struggled to get going in the first half, with Leeds taking a surprise lead in the 42nd minute. Full-back Dallas drilling the ball in off the post with the visitor’s first shot at goal. Leeds’s joy was short-lived, however, as a VAR intervention saw its captain Liam Cooper sent off just before the break for a dangerous looking challenge on Gabriel Jesus.





The depleted tourist then defended en masse, with City struggling to break through. But, Ferran Torres broke its resistance in the 76th minute, levelling the score with a fine finish. The drama was not over however. As City threw everything at Leeds in search of a winner, the visitor broke at pace, with Dallas racing through to grab a sensational goal for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the first minute of stoppage time.





The result means City’s six-game winning streak in all competitions has ended as it remains 14 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, which has two matches in hand.





Meanwhile at Anfield, Liverpool came back from a goal down to defeat Aston Villa 2-1. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a fantastic winner in the first minute of injury time to clinch all three points for the home side. Ollie Watkins had opened the scoring for Villa in the 43rd minute, with Mohamed Salah coming up with the leveller in the 57th.





Results: Manchester City 1 (F Torres 76’) lost to Leeds United 2 (S Dallas 42’ and 90+1’); Liverpool 2 (M Salah 57’, T Alexander-Arnold 90+1’) beat Aston Villa 1 (O Watkins 43’)