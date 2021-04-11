Chennaiyin parts ways with Laszlo and staff

Chennai :

Romanian-Hungarian Laszlo led Chennaiyin to just three victories in 20 league matches in ISL 2020-21 in Goa, with the club finishing eighth in the standings. The 57-year-old had signed a one-season deal last year with CFC, which decided against renewing it.





“We would like to thank Csaba Laszlo, Admir Kozlic, Csaba Gabris and Martin Raska for their contributions last season. We wish them the best for their future,” Chennaiyin posted on its social media pages. It is to be remembered that CFC had bid goodbye to two of its overseas recruits following the end of ISL Season 7 – Jakub Sylvestr and Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev.





In Chennaiyin’s short history so far, Laszlo is the only coach not to guide the club to an ISL final. While Marco Materazzi and John Gregory won a title each during their stints, Owen Coyle led CFC to a second-placed finish.