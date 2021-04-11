Rizwan, Ashraf guide Pakistan to a thrilling win

Johannesburg :

His knock, combined with a late, explosive cameo from Faheem Ashraf (30 off 14 balls), helped Pakistan come good in a difficult chase after South Africa, riding on half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, posted 188 for six.





South Africa, despite missing a host of its stars, seemed confident of coming away with a victory after seeing off Babar Azam for a run-a-ball 14, and then claiming a host of wickets in the middle overs. However, Rizwan was terrific from the off. His explosive beginning negated Azam’s slow start, with Pakistan having put up 41 within five overs before Azam was seen off by Beuran Hendricks.





The wicket didn’t deter Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman took the attack to the bowlers from the outset. Zaman and Rizwan added a quick 45 for the second wicket, and Pakistan seemed well placed as it reached 86 for one at the end of the 10th over.





However, chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi prompted a miscue from Zaman, and the left-hander holed out. The wicket triggered something of a slide. Mohammad Hafeez (13), Haider Ali (14) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) were all dismissed without making much of a dent on the scoreboard.





At 132 for five in the 16th over, Pakistan still had it all to do. However, Ashraf’s explosive cameo along with Rizwan’s composure helped Pakistan through to victory. The duo added 48 runs in just 24 balls to take Pakistan to the brink, and Rizwan was there at the end when the win was brought up with a ball to spare.





Earlier, South Africa openers Markram and Janneman Malan started the innings in contrasting fashion. Malan was soon dismissed, trapped leg-before for a 16-ball 24 by Nawaz. Wihan Lubbe, the debutant, was then masterfully deceived with a slower ball by Hasan Ali, and South Africa was 36 for two within five overs.