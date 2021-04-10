Whistle Podu on the cards at Wankhede - CSK vs DC pre-match analysis

Chennai :

Delhi Capitals, which had a dubious record against Chennai Super Kings until last year's IPL, exacted its revenge on the MS Dhoni-led team by doing a double in the UAE.





As well as the Capitals played in achieving that end, its cause was aided in no small measure by its opponent's perennial woes in fielding the right mix for the slow and sluggish surfaces. Come Saturday, however, the Men in Yellow will shrug off those unhappy memories and take to the field with a sack full of beans knowing that that have found the panacea for the ills that afflicted them last season. The Super Kings could take heart from the fact they ended the previous edition with a flourish notching up three wins on the trot and will hope to carry that momentum.





Where the three-time IPL champion erred in its strategy last season was in possessing a unidimensional spin attack that leant heavily towards finger spin. This time, however, it got its tactics spot-on with a wide array of options to choose from.





The Capitals, meanwhile, received a body blow when its regular captain, Shreyas Iyer, was ruled out of the entire tournament with a shoulder surgery. The jury is still out on the tactical acumen of Rishabh Pant, the man chosen to deputise for Iyer. How he will rise to the challenge will determine his team's prospects of ending an interminable wait for the trophy.





The Capitals boast of a formidable top-order, and in the absence of Iyer, the onus will be on Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer to step up and bat more responsibly.





It remains to be seen if Steve Smith, who had a forgettable last season, will get a look-in. The pitch at Wankhede, with its short boundaries, is conducive for strokemaking and both teams will be salivating at the prospect of mountainous scores. Win the toss and bowl first here is a no-brainer. Chennai's new recruits, Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali, may have to bide their time to make debuts as the Stephen Fleming-coached side will look to stick to the eleven that worked to its advantage in the tail-end of last season.





SHAWstopper and HITmeyer





These two batsmen could be the X-factor against CSK. Prithvi Shaw who had an off-season in the previous instalment had a dream run in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare trophy and if that rich vein of form extends to IPL, Shaw could single-handedly propel DC towards its maiden championship title. That Shaw could be a little maladroit in handling deliveries close to his body is a fact not lost on CSK and they would try and exploit that chink. The calypso brawn of Hetmeyer will set the tone for Delhi.





Run-machine Ruturaj and Six-hitter Sam





Ruturaj's straight-bat strokeplay is reminiscent of CSK’s yesteryear local flavour Subramaniam Badrinath. The more orthodox Ruturaj gets the more ruthless he could be. Finishing the previous season on a high with three back-to-back half centuries, Ruturaj is expected to pulverize the bowlers. Despite CSK's rough season in 2020, Sam Curran was consistent with both bat and ball. Curran's scintillating innings of 95 for his national side against India barely two weeks ago served as a reminder of his batting potential.





Head-to-head analysis has no relevance in a match yet to be played. The match tilts in favour of CSK, not because of its impeccable record against DC but because the side looks more equipped to cope with the prevailing conditions. The deadly pace-duo Rabada and Nortje would miss the first match as they are in quarantine, Indian pacers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma aren't at their best right now yet Delhi doesn't have the luxury to choose. CSK with Shardul Thakur and Sam Curran can take the pace off the ball and angle it in, which could make run-making laborious at Wankhede. Avesh Khan can do the same for DC, but CSK will look to negotiate his four-over spell, and target the other bowlers.





Probable XI:





CSK (In batting order): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayadu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (C/wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.





DC (In batting order): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav/Avesh Khan