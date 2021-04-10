Sat, Apr 10, 2021

Man United defeats Granada in Europa League last-8 first leg

Published: Apr 10,202112:28 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Manchester United defeated host Granada 2-0 in its Europa League quarter-final tie first leg here on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters
Madrid: Marcus Rashford (31’) and Bruno Fernandes (90’) got on the scoresheet for the away side. Arsenal was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Slavia Prague, with both teams finding the back of the net in the final few minutes. Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe (86’) opened the scoring only for Tomas Holes (90+3’) to get the equaliser for Slavia in stoppage time. In other contests, Roma got the better of Ajax 2-1 while Villarreal beat Dinamo Zagreb 1-0.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations