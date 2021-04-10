ICF beats Challengers Hockey in final to win NPV Ramasamy Udayar Cup

Integral Coach Factory (Chennai) clinched the NPV Ramasamy Udayar Hockey Cup by defeating Challengers Hockey (Chennai) 2-1 in the final here on Friday.

Chennai : At the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education & Research premises, ICF bagged the top prize, courtesy of goals from Shyam Kumar (11’) and Surender (29’). Mahendran (33’) pulled a goal back for Challengers Hockey, but his effort went in vain. In the summit clash, Shyam broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, converting a penalty stroke. Surender doubled ICF’s advantage with a field goal in the 29th minute, but Mahendran reduced Challengers Hockey’s deficit to one in the 33th. However, ICF held on to the lead and came up trumps at the end.