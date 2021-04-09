IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss and opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Chennai :





"It's unbelievable, bit of a mini break helped me I guess to win a toss. Going to bowl first. They're a side who likes chasing. Good chance for us to get onto the park and create some intensity," said RCB skipper Virat Kohli





While Maxwell, Jamieson, Christian make their debut for RCB, Lynn will make his debut for Mumbai Indians.





Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah





Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahalamieson, Christian

















Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in Match 1 of the Indian Premier League 2021 at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai on Friday.