CSK sign Behrendorff as replacement for Hazlewood

This is Behrendorff's second IPL team, having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he played five matches and picked as many wickets. The 30-year-old left arm quick has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far for Australia.

Hazlewood said that he wanted to take a break from cricket after being in bio-secure bubbles for a long period of time.

"It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months," Hazlewood told cricket.com.au.

He had not been a first choice player for CSK last season, which was his debut in the IPL. Hazlewood played in three matches and took one wicket.

CSK commenced their campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.