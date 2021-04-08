Pakistan clinches SA series 2-1

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 28 runs in the third ODI here on Wednesday to bag the series 2-1.
Centurion: Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman (101 off 104 balls) and captain Babar Azam (94 off 82 balls) made invaluable contributions as Pakistan (320 for 7 in 50 overs) defeated South Africa (292 all-out in 49.3 overs) by 28 runs in the third ODI here on Wednesday to bag the series 2-1. Chasing 321 runs for a series-clinching win, a weakened South Africa unit could manage only 292 despite half-centuries from Janneman Malan (70 off 81 balls), Kyle Verreynne (62 off 53 balls) and Andile Phehlukwayo (54 off 61 balls).
