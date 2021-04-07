Bayern's Gnabry tests positive for Covid-19

Munich :

The 25-year-old Gnabry "is feeling fine and is now quarantining at home," Bayern said on Tuesday.





Earlier coach Hansi Flick told a news conference that Gnabry "has a sore throat and will most likely miss out. He added midfielder Marc Roca "got injured on Sunday and will not be involved", dpa news agency reports





Whether Gnabry will be available for the second leg in Paris in six days time was not immediately clear.





He previously missed two games in October from what the club later called a "false positive" coronavirus test.





Flick will also miss his top scorer Robert Lewandowski, who was injured during international duty with Poland, against PSG.





"I will see if everyone is fit. Everyone who was on the pitch today [during training] can probably play tomorrow. But sometimes you have a gut feeling so I want to keep my options open," Flick said.





Bayern and PSG meet again less than eight months after last season's Champions League final, won by the Bavarians. But Flick said Wednesday's game is a whole new contest.





"It's a new game, PSG have a new coach, there are new conditions", he said. Bayern wanted to reach the semi-finals and the players had to concentrate hard on that, he added. .





Flick praised Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who will probably act as Lewandowski's replacement as he did against RB Leipzig on April 3.





Last season, Choupo-Moting took part in the final, but on PSG's side.





"Choupo is an important player for us. He showed his quality in Leipzig. He is also important in the team because he is a good lad. We're happy to have him," Flick said.